Von Kaenel named Western Illinois University development director for corporate relations

Jennifer Von Kaenel has been named the director of development for corporate relations for Western Illinois University. While she will be based at the WIU-Quad Cities campus in Moline, she will serve the entire University, reporting to the executive director of development in the WIU Foundation and Development Office.



Von Kaenel, who started Nov. 1, previously served as the development director for Junior Achievement of the Heartland in Moline. She has extensive experience working with, and volunteering for, multiple Quad Cities region nonprofits for over 25 years, including WVIK Quad Cities NPR at Augustana College and The Moline Foundation.



“We are fortunate to have Jennifer join our team. Her experience and familiarity with the Quad Cities as well as specifically working with businesses and foundations make her a true asset to our staff and the University,” Paul Bubb, executive director of development, said in a WIU release. “Her past experience in higher education, as well as other non-profit work, are real assets she will bring to our development team. I am confident Jennifer will excel in this area as we expand our philanthropic outreach in these areas.”



Von Kaenel is a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE). She received her master’s degree from the University of Illinois-Springfield and her bachelor’s degree from Augustana College.



“I’m excited to join Western Illinois University and to make a difference in the lives of our students, faculty and staff,” Von Kaenel said. “WIU has many outstanding academic programs, and I look forward to working with our community to make even more educational opportunities possible for our students.”



In the community, she is a member of the East Moline Community Fund Community Advisory Committee and the Association of Fundraising Professionals QC Chapter.



The director of development for corporate relations is the primary contact for corporations in collaborating with the University; works closely with other campus partners to coordinate strategic relationships between Western Illinois University and corporations; coordinates University fundraising approaches and develops and presents funding proposals to corporations; ensures a high quality stewardship process; and assists in similar functions with identification, cultivation and solicitation of foundations for support of Western Illinois University.

