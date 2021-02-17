Vote for a cause during Mardi Paws

The Humane Society of Scott County is asking for the community’s help in choosing a King and Queen during its annual Mardi Paws event.

The contest typically takes place in person with live music, dancing and authentic food in true New Orleans style.

However, due to the pandemic, the large party is not being held this year.

Instead, the contest has been moved online.

For a $1 donation, those interested can vote for their favorite dog dressed in their most stylish Mardi Gras garb.

The number of donations and votes per person is unlimited.

The shelter’s goal is to raise $10,000 (equal to 10,000 votes) for local pets in need.

View the dogs participating in this year’s event and place your votes here by midnight on Wednesday, March 10.

More information about the Scott County Humane Society is here.