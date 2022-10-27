The Rock Falls Police Department has been nominated for Aftermath Bioremediation’s annual K-9 grant. Aftermath is offering awards up to $15,000 to police departments in support of their K9 programs. Rock Falls Police K9 Fahgo is on the ballot. The department is asking for the community’s support by voting for Rock Falls Police in this online contest.

(Courtesy Rock Falls Police Department)

The public can vote for Fahgo by clicking here and can also vote by visiting the Aftermath Cares Facebook page and on Instagram at @aftermathk9grant. Residents can vote at each site once per day, per device. To vote on the social media pages, just comment comment “Rock Falls IL Police” on the post each day. The polls close on Monday, October 31st.

The Rock Falls Police Department’s K9 program returns after a nearly five-year absence. Officer Dustin Sugars was chosen to be the handler and will attend training at FMK9 in Berrien Springs, Michigan starting October 31st. Once training is complete, he and his K9 partner will be assigned to patrol duties and will be actively seeking out narcotics trafficking in Rock Falls and the surrounding area as requested by other agencies.

Narcotics offenses and the related public health and safety issues are a primary focus of the Rock Falls Police Department and the K9 team will help address these problems. Startup and ongoing costs for the program are significant and this grant would help keep the K9 unit running without additional taxpayer money.