Constituents of Illinois’ 17th Congressional District can vote on their favorite artwork submitted to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Moline) from high school students across Northwest and Central Illinois as a part of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.

The winning artwork will hang in the U.S. Capitol. Constituents can submit their votes here until Friday at 12 p.m. CDT.

“I’m thrilled to announce that voting for our 2022 Congressional Art Competition is now open! I encourage folks from across Northwest and Central Illinois to vote for their favorite artwork as we determine which piece will hang in the U.S. Capitol to represent our communities,” Bustos said in a Tuesday release. “Each year, I’m so impressed by the talent of our young artists in Illinois and I’m grateful for the opportunity to showcase their work in Washington.”

The Congressional Art Competition, first held in 1982, is a nationwide high school arts competition sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives. One winning piece of artwork from each House district will be selected to be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington for the next year.

Runners-up will have their artwork displayed in Congresswoman Bustos’ Illinois offices and in her Washington, D.C. office. For further details on the Art Competition, visit Congresswoman Bustos’ website.