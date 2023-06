The City of Moline needs your input on their new skatepark/pump track that’s being built near the site of the old I-74 bridge.

(City of Moline)

The city is asking people to take a quick online survey about what they’d like to see in the new skatepark, as well as vote on two proposed designs. The survey will be open until June 22. Click here to take the survey and provide suggestions on park amenities.