Clinton County voters interested in voting absentee for the June 7 Primary Election may file requests for absentee ballots with the Clinton County Auditor’s Office now.

Because of recent legislation, the time period to request absentee ballots has been reduced from 120 days to 70 days. The new legislation also has shortened the number of days that the Auditor’s Office may have ballots available for absentee voting, a news release says.

Voters now have 20 days to vote absentee either by mail or in-person rather than 29 days.Voters who want to receive a ballot by mail for the Primary Election will need to complete an absentee ballot request form and return it to the Clinton County Auditor’s Office, 1900 N. 3rdSt., Clinton, IA, before 5 p.m. May 23, the release says.

Voters are reminded that legislation mandates the ballot must be returned to the County Auditor’s Office before polls close at 8 p.m. June 7 to be counted.

In-person early voting in the Auditor’s Office and mailing of ballots will begin May18. Absentee ballot request forms can be found on the Clinton County Elections website here. They also can be requested from the Clinton County Auditor’s Office at 563-244-0568.

Absentee voters are reminded that since this is a Primary Election the voter must choose a party.

The Primary Election in Iowa is a nominating process for the Democratic and Republican parties to determine who will appear on the General Election ballot in November

For more information, contact the Clinton County Auditor’s office at 563-244-0568 or visit the website here.