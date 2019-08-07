Voters react: Hickenlooper shares vision for White House in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport voters say they like presidential candidate John Hickenlooper’s ideas, but they worry his campaign lacks stamina.

The former Colorado governor hosted a meet-and-greet session at the Barrel House in downtown Davenport Tuesday night. About 30 people showed up to see where he stands on the issues.

“When things look darkest, we have to work the hardest,” Hickenlooper said.

Hickenlooper says he can do the work because he already has in his home state. He says a key to finding solutions is researching problems and proposes investing in research across subjects.

That’s something voter Ellen Santos appreciates.

“If we can’t study it, how can we know what works best? So there’s so much work to be done,” she said.

Hickenlooper says he can reduce gun violence by taking Colorado’s laws nationwide, which includes universal background checks limiting magazine capacity.

Hickenlooper told one voter that if elected, he would implement universal background checks on a nationwide level within one year.

“I think a lot of people want to pin down a date, especially on these big issues,” Kelsey Cook said. “I think that’s a good answer for me.”

While other candidates have criticized what they call Hickenlooper’s moderate policies, they played well in davenport.

“There’s still room for moderates,” Jim Baumann said.

But when asked if he thinks Hickenlooper will make it to the next debate, Baumann said no.

“With the size of this field, I am no closer in making my decision as to who I will caucus for in February of 2020,” he said.