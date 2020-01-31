Voters react to Steyer’s Davenport visit

Presidential candidates are spending these last few days trying to get people to stand for them on caucus night.

Democrat Tom Steyer visited downtown Davenport Thursday.

Steyer outlined the differences he has with president Donald Trump, and presented his policies to address the climate and gun violence.

He also discussed job creation and how it intertwined into his climate initiatives and said he would implement universal background checks on gun purchases, in addition to pursuing further gun regulations.

“The second amendment is not absolute,” Steyer said. “You have a right to bear arms subject to the other rights of American citizens. And we have to start enforcing the rights of you to be safe.”

Steyer also says he’ll create a commission on race in America, if elected.