Voting is open in UScellular’s fourth annual Black History Month Art Contest with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley. Voting is available online. The community can go here to vote for their favorite piece of original art.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley members created original pieces of artwork that represent influential Black STEM icons. These included historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators who have made vital contributions to the world of science, technology, engineering and math.

The 10 Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley finalists were selected by club representatives based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Voting remains open until Feb. 28. Anyone 18 or older can vote for their favorite artwork. The finalists’ artwork also is digitally displayed at UScellular’s stored at 351 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport, and 3919 38th St. in Moline.

The top three vote-getters will be announced March 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Davenport Club. Prizes include gift cards:

$250 for first place

$150 for second place

$100 for third place

Since 2009, UScellular has donated more than $22.6 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country. For more information about UScellular, visit here.

No purchase is necessary. Entrants who are minors must have parental consent to participate in the contest. Official contest rules are available by email request to USCDLMediaRelations@uscellular.com.