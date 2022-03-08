Iowa House District 97 Democratic candidate Ken Croken is calling on “men and women of faith and good will” across the Quad Cities region to join him on March 20 to lament Iowa’s passage of the nation’s first major voter suppression law on March 8, 2021.

Ken Croken is running for the Iowa General Assembly.

The event will be held on Sunday, March 20 at 2 p.m. at the MLK Interpretative Center, at 501 Brady Street in Davenport. A one-hour program is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and will include music and speakers all focused on the importance of voting and the critical need for passage of federal voting rights.

According to Croken, the sweeping 2021 Iowa election legislation signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds this date last year severely limits access to the ballot and targets working Iowans; communities of color; and people facing mobility challenges.

Advancing along party lines through both chambers of the Iowa General Assembly, S.F. 413 took less than two weeks to arrive at the Governor’s desk last March following the record voter turnout for the 2020 election, according to a Tuesday release from Croken.

“Once again, Iowa was ‘first in the nation’,” he said. “But, in this case, it reflects poorly on the state and even worse on the far-right leadership of the Iowa legislature.”

“The 2021 law makes voting harder at every step of the process,” Croken said. “It has shortened early voting by nine days; cut the accepted time periods for absentee ballot requests and returns; limited drop box locations; shortened hours for in-person voting on Election Day, restricted acceptable methods of ballot return; and, blocked any ballots received after Election Day, even if they were mailed in time. Iowa voters also will have their voter registration status changed to ‘inactive’ after missing just one election.”

“The current law is not about ‘election integrity’ as disingenuous GOP pundits have asserted,” he said. “It is now widely recognized that there was and is no threat to election integrity. Rather, it is about ‘stacking the deck’ to ensure continued GOP control of the Iowa General Assembly by GOP extremists determined to advance an agenda that preserves the status quo, benefiting the few at the expense of the many.

“Whatever else might be true, this law certainly does not reflect traditional Iowa values,” he said.