What a WINDY day! We had winds gusting well over 50 mph in the Quad Cities on Friday. Late Friday night things are starting to trail off a bit.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. tonight.

These are some of the strongest gusts today, and numbers like these were common all around the area.

There will still be a breeze on Saturday, but it will not be as windy as Friday.

The weekend does bring some sunshine for a change, but colder temps too.