WAGA Energy, a global expert in the production of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) from landfills, has signed a commercial agreement with the Waste Commission of Scott County, an inter-governmental solid waste management agency, and Linwood Mining and Minerals Corp., a leader in the limestone industry in the Midwest, to produce RNG at the Scott Area Landfill in Davenport, a news release says.

As part of this agreement, Waga Energy will fund construction of an RNG facility, using its

patented WAGABOX® technology, to upgrade landfill gas into pipeline-quality RNG, the release says.

Waga Energy will operate the plant for a 20-year initial term, sharing revenue with the

Commission and Linwood. Waga Energy will also support the Commission’s ongoing well field

operations to optimize methane capture and maximize renewable energy production. The facility will produce energy with an environmental benefit avoiding over 13,700 CO2 annually, equivalent to avoiding emissions from 1.4 million gallons of gasoline per year based on the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) calculation methodology. A key pillar for the energy transition, RNG is a local, renewable energy source that can substitute fossil-based fuels in transportation, industry, and heating, the release says.

The Scott Area Landfill, operated by the Waste Commission of Scott County on property leased

from Linwood, receives around 185,000 tons of waste per year produced by the residents of

17 local municipalities and Scott County. The project will generate additional revenue to both

the commission and Linwood, while contributing to the energy transition and the fight against

climate change, according to the release.

A result of 15 years of development, the WAGABOX® technology revolutionizes landfill gas

upgrading through cryogenics. It maximizes the renewable energy production of landfills by

offering pipeline-quality RNG, regardless of the landfill gas variations in flow rate and composition, and regardless of the nitrogen concentration. There 17 WAGABOX® units in

operation in France, Canada, and Spain, and 16 more are under construction in the United

States, France, and Canada, the release says.