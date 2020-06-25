Wait on full-time firefighters in northeast Bettendorf continues

1  of  2
The Bettendorf budget is getting heavily cut this year because of the pandemic, which has the fire department waiting longer for more manpower.

Bettendorf City Council decided in June to delay hiring firefighters while a grant application is pending.

The city expects to find out about the grant in October.

Bettendorf lost two-million dollars this quarter.

There were plans to hire six full-time firefighters to staff the Surrey Heights Fire Station before the pandemic.

Right now, only volunteers are stationed there overnight with other stations covering the area during the day.

A nearby homeowner and store employee share how it’s having an impact.

