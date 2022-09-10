Addison Woods of Sigourney took home Grand Champion Steer in the Miniature Hereford show at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Reserve Grand Champion Steer went to Rolling Hills Cattle of Blakesburg.

Schaa Cattle Company of Kamrar won Grand Champion Heifer. Rolling Hills Cattle of Blakesburg won Reserve Grand Champion Heifer and Champion Iowa Female.

Tower Hill Farms of Rudolph, Wis., took home Grand Champion Bull. Taylor Woods of Sigourney won Reserve Grand Champion Bull and Champion Iowa Bull.

Additional results follow (names, hometowns and animal identification):

MINIATURE HEREFORD

Junior Heifer Calf — Jan. 1, 2022 & After

1) Double K Mini Herefords, Walcott, Double K Iris DK90 (36″), 2/22/2022, 44367276

2) Junis Cattle, Agency, CJ Poptart 21 (34″), 2/1/2022, 44371226

Spring Senior Heifer — Jan. 1 – April 30, 2021

1) Double K Mini Herefords, Walcott, Double K KMB Lollipop DK76 (41″), 2/24/2021, P44233387

2) Junis Cattle, Agency, CJ Do The Cupid Shuffle (40″), 2/20/2021, 44225130

3) Justin Godwin, Libertyville, EF Kate 331k (40″), 2/25/2021, 44251450

Late Senior Bull — July 1 – Dec. 31, 2021

1) Double K Mini Herefords, Walcott, THF Smoking Joe Pete (42″), 9/1/2021, 44313618

2) Christenson Cattle Company, Linden, OM Prince Harry (40″), 9/6/2021, 44284672

3) Husmann Miniature Herefords, Clarence, JH Jalopeno Popper (38″), 10/20/2021, 44325890

Champion & Reserve Late Senior Bull

(Champion) Double K Mini Herefords, Walcott, THF Smoking Joe Pete

(Reserve) Husmann Miniature Herefords, Clarence, BGB Jethro