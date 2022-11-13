As we enter the season of thanks, one local group of scouts wanted to help those in need.

Girl Scout Troop 3034 in Walcott used funds from cookie sales to donate to the Buffalo Food Pantry. The scouts made a day of purchasing food and personal items, even turning the event into a contest to see which groups could spend in the best ways to benefit the pantry. The scouts had a budget and a list of items they had to purchase. The remaining money was used at the scouts’ discretion to purchase additional items to donate, ranging from personal hygiene products to meal kits.

Girl Scout Troop 3034 in Walcott donated to the Buffalo Food Pantry as a service project. (photo: Brian Weckerly)

The donation comes at a good time. Larry Smith, Finance Officer of the Buffalo Food Pantry, said in the last two weeks, they have helped 96 families. The Buffalo Food Pantry is open Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and Thursdays from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Donations can be made at the following locations:

Buffalo Food Pantry, 329 Dodge St., P.O. Box 195, Buffalo

Calvary United Methodist Church, 100 E. James St., Walcott (8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

For more information, contact Larry Smith at (563) 284-6519.