Walcott Truckers Jamboree rolls in Thursday-Saturday

The Walcott Truckers Jamboree will be Thursday-Saturday at the Iowa 80 Truckstop, with music, food and events, including the Super Truck Beauty Contest, which celebrate drivers.

Parking and admission are free.

Casey Muessigmann will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, with Dani Lynn Howe opening the show at 5 p.m.; Lonestar will be in concert 7 p.m. Friday with North of 40 kicking off the show at 5 p.m. Mo’s Garage will play at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Other attractions will include an antique truck display, big-top tent and outdoor exhibits, Lights at Night Competition on Thursday, and fireworks Thursday and Friday nights.

On Friday, the 1921 International’s 100th birthday will be celebrated with a cake in the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum at 2:30 p.m.

For more information, visit here.