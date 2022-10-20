Some pharmacies in Quad-City Walgreens stores may need to adjust to staffing shortages.

After Local 4 News received information about the possible closure of four Walgreens pharmacies, we reached out to Kris Lathan, with Walgreens corporate communications.

On Thursday, Lathan contacted field teams about closures in the Quad-City area. “What we are seeing at some locations in the Quad Cities is consistent with what many other healthcare entities have been experiencing: staffing challenges due to the ongoing national labor shortage,” Lathan said in an email response.

“We continue to take steps to help mitigate these pressures,” Lathan continued. “However, there are some instances where we’ve had to adjust or reduce pharmacy operating hours as we work to balance staffing and resources in the market to best meet customer demand.”

In communities impacted by staffing shortages, Lathan said, “We adjust hours of operation with the goal of creating minimal disruption for customers and patients. In such instances, we will direct customers to other nearby Walgreens locations for prescription needs, care and support.”

Adjusted store hours are reflected on the store locator, which is updated throughout the day at //Walgreens.com/FindaStore and on the Walgreens mobile app, Lathan said. Customers who have questions about their medications can also talk to a Walgreens pharmacist using the Pharmacist Video Chat feature, which is also available 24/7 on the Walgreens mobile app and website.