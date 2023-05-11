On Saturday, May 13, the Walk for River Rights will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island, and close at 12:30 p.m. at the Figge Art Museum Plaza, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

The group will walk across the Centennial Bridge in solidarity as one river community advocating for the rights of the Mississippi River, from the headwaters to the Gulf, and for the rights of all communities whose lives are supported by the waters, according to a news release.

All are welcome and encouraged to attend. A brief introduction and explanation of the convergence will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Schwiebert Park.

The Walk for River Rights is part of The Mississippi River Summit from May 11-14 that centers on and advances the leadership of 40 organizers of historically racially marginalized communities working to protect water, natural places, and sacred spaces. The goal is to build a BIPOC (Black, indigenous, and people of color)-led coalition from the Mississippi Headwaters to the Gulf of Mexico, and eventually claim the rights of nature for the entire river system and develop an organized front-line group working to protect the Mississippi watershed and all living beings that rely on it as their home.

Learn more about the summit here.

The state of Iowa has the unique distinction of being bordered by the nation’s two largest rivers, the Mississippi and Missouri. “However, water does not adhere to colonial borders and unfortunately, Iowa is the number one contributor to the ‘Dead Zone’ in the Gulf of Mexico,” the release says.

“We defend the land where our ancestors lie and where the children walk. Our goal is to reclaim what has been stolen and oppressed to create a better world for us all,” the release says.