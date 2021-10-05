Walk-in flu clinics offered by health department

The Rock Island County Health Department is making it easier to fight the flu this year by hosting walk-in flu shot clinics.

According to a press release, clinics will be offered on Tuesdays in October and on November 2 at the Health Department offices, located at 2112 25th Avenue in Rock Island. The clinics will be open from 9:00 a.m. until noon and 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. October 5, 12, 19 and 26 and November 2. No appointments are necessary.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines also will be offered at every flu clinic held at the health department. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at off-site clinics, including:

October 5, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., South Rock Island Township offices, 1019 27 th Avenue, Rock Island

Avenue, Rock Island October 21, noon until 1:00 p.m., Hampton Village Hall, 251 South State Avenue, Hampton

October 27, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Blackhawk Township offices, 230 West 4th Street, Milan

The Health Department announcement reminds that COVID-19 and flu can have varying degrees of signs and symptoms, ranging from no symptoms to severe symptoms. Common symptoms that COVID-19 and flu share include: