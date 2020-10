Due to demand, the Mercer County Health Department is hosting a walk-in clinic for flu shots.

Beginning Monday, October 5, the clinic will be open at the health department, located at 305 NW 7th Street in Aledo, on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Masks are required to enter the health department building. If there are several people already inside getting a flu shot, you may be asked to wait in your car.