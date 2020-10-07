Walk-in flu vaccine clinics offered

Local health officials are urging everyone to get a flu shot this year because — unlike COVID-19 — there is a vaccine for it.

And that’s why there was a drive-thru flu clinic in Milan last week — to help give more people access to getting a flu shot.

Health officials say COVID-19 precautions people are doing, like social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks, could help make for a mild flu season.

But getting your flu shot is just another way to protect yourself as much as possible.

And for local health departments, offering this drive thru vaccine could become more common once a COVID-19 vaccine is approved.

“We are here to practice for what it’s going to be like for a COVID vaccine because many of us including me are relatively new to public health so you know we’re really excited to bring the public in so we know what to expect when we do have a COVID vaccine, hopefully in about a year,” said Janet Hill, Rock Island County Health Department Chief Operating Officer.

The Rock Island County Health Department will offer “walk-in flu vaccine clinics” in October and November inside the health department at 2112 25th Avenue in Rock Island.

The clinics are 9 a.m. to Noon and 1-4 p.m. Oct. 13, Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Nov. 10. Masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced.

At all RICHD flu shot clinics, there is no out-of-pocket expense to those with Medicare Part B or an Illinois Medicaid card. Most Blue Cross, UnitedHealth Care, Health Alliance, Aetna, Coventry/First Health, HFN, HealthLink, and Humana insurance plans are accepted. Please bring all insurance cards with you to the walk-in clinics. Insurance coverages change frequently, so please check with your insurance carrier to make sure your flu shot is covered. For those not using insurance, the cost is $35. High-dose vaccines for seniors are $55 without insurance. Visa and Mastercard will be accepted. For more information, please call the health department at 309-794-7080.

