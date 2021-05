A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)

Anyone 18 or older can walk in any Wednesday in May and get a vaccine in Henderson County.

The Henderson County Health Department will offer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 8-9:30 a.m. on May 5, 12, 19 and 26 in Gladstone.

No appointments are necessary — or available.

Visit the Henderson County Health Department’s website for more information.