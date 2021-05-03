Walk in vaccinations available in Clinton County

The Clinton County Health Department is holding several walk in clinics for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during the months of May and June.

Anyone 18 years or older is eligible to receive a vaccine.

All the clinics will take place at Genesis VNA/Public Health located at 611 North 2nd Street in Clinton on the following dates:

Thursday, May 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Second doses will be June 10)

Thursday, May 27 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Second doses will be June 24)

Thursday, June 10 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Second doses will be July 13)

Thursday, June 24 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Second doses will be July 22)

This information is also available on the Clinton County website.