Walk in vaccinations available in Clinton County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Clinton County Health Department is holding several walk in clinics for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during the months of May and June.

Anyone 18 years or older is eligible to receive a vaccine.

All the clinics will take place at Genesis VNA/Public Health located at 611 North 2nd Street in Clinton on the following dates:

  • Thursday, May 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Second doses will be June 10)
  • Thursday, May 27 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Second doses will be June 24)
  • Thursday, June 10 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Second doses will be July 13)
  • Thursday, June 24 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Second doses will be July 22)

This information is also available on the Clinton County website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story