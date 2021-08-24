Walk-in vaccine clinic set for Thursday

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

MetroLINK, in conjunction with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Illinois Department of Public Health, will host a Community Partner Vaccine Clinic from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday at Centre Station, 1200 River Drive, Moline.

The clinic is free to the public, and walk-ins are welcome, a news release says. Both Pfizer BioNTech and J & J vaccines will be available.

Metro will offer a free monthly bus pass for the month of September and a gift card to Meli’s Pancake House to all participants. Fares will be waived for those using Metro to and from the vaccine clinic.

“With COVID surging across our community, it’s important that everyone have equal access to vaccinations,” said Jennifer Hirsch, manager of administration, MetroLINK. “We are here to help in any way we can to get our community through this pandemic. With the FDA’s recent approval of the Pfizer vaccine, we are hopeful more residents will take advantage of this opportunity to get their shot.”

For more information or to plan a trip to the vaccine clinic, download the TransLOC app, visit here or call 309-788-3360 to speak to a customer-service representative.

MetroLINK is the Illinois Quad Cities public transit provider.