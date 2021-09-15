“Walk (or Ride) Through History” at Greenwood Cemetery in Muscatine September 26

Take a step back in time to Muscatine’s past at the annual “Walk (or Ride) Through History” at Greenwood Cemetery on Sunday, September 26.

Learn about Muscatine’s history, as your tour guide tells 25 tales about some of Greenwood Cemetery’s most interesting and influential residents. All stories will be historically accurate and will entertain travelers of all ages.

The annual “Walk (or Ride) Through History” at Greenwood Cemetery is Sunday, September 26, beginning at 1:00pm at Greenwood Cemetery, 1814 Lucas Street, in Muscatine. This event will take place rain or shine, and will last for approximately one hour.

Pre-registration is not required for walking tours. MuscaBus tours will be available; pre-registration is required for riders. Reserve your bus seat by contacting the Parks and Recreation Department office. Masks or face coverings are required for participants taking a MuscaBus tour. All tour groups will meet outside of the Greenwood Cemetery Chapel.

For more information, or to volunteer, call the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at (563) 263-0241.

(Photo courtesy of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department)