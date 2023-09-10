The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department invites you to walk or ride through the town’s storied past at the annual Greenwood Cemetery Walk.

There’s no need to fear as you learn about some of Muscatine’s history. According to a release:

Tour guides will relay enticing stories about some of Greenwood Cemetery’s most interesting and influential residents. All tales will be historically accurate and will be sure to entertain you. Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department

Greenwood Cemetery (City of Muscatine)

The Greenwood Cemetery Walk will take place rain or shine, and it will last for approximately one hour. MuscaBus will provide transportation to and from the event, and there will be a stop at the Greenwood Cemetery entrance and exit. MuscaBus will also provide rides through the cemetery. To register for a MuscaBus ride, call at least one day in advance at (563) 263-8152.

The Greenwood Cemetery Walk is Sunday, September 24, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, located at 1814 Lucas St., Muscatine. This event is fun for all ages and free to attend. Preregistration is not required for walking tours.

