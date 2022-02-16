The Project of the Quad Cities invites you to walk, run or roll with Pride this summer!

The Project is proud to present the QCA’s first Pride 5K, creating an atmosphere where LGBTQ+ individuals, families and allies can come together in a safe space to celebrate love in all its different forms. Registration for both the 5K and 1-mile Fun Run are now open! Register soon before early bird pricing expires on April 25.

Pride 5K: Walk, Run, & Roll is Saturday, June 12, 8:00 a.m. at Bass Street Landing, located at 1601 River Drive in Moline. To register, click here.

For more information about the Project of the Quad Cities, click here.