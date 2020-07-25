Walk to End Alzheimer’s finding new ways to keep people walking

The pandemic isn’t stopping the Alzheimer’s Association from having their annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, they’re just doing it differently.

This year, they are encouraging participants to walk as indivudals or small groups.

A staff member said it’s still important to remember how much Alzheimer’s can affect individuals and families.

Scott Schultz, a participant who lost his mom to Alzheimer’s, named his newborn son Patrick after his mom, Patsy.

He said he’s even more appreciative that this year’s walk is still going on.

“I’ve heard that we lose our family member twice or our friend twice, through the mental side first and then physically later on and what I want them to know is that there are more people out there than they think that suffer from early onset dementia and Alzheimer’s,” Schultz said.

The walk for the Clinton and Muscatine areas will take place August 15. The Quad Cities walk is October 10.

More information on the walk can be found here.