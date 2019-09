Stacey Teager from the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center stopped by the Local 4 News studio to talk about the 17th annual Mutt Strut.

Also on the couch – Britney is a 12-week-old terrier mix puppy. She is spayed, current on her vaccines, microchipped, and ready for adoption.

Mutt Strut this Saturday, September 14th from 9 am to 11:30 am at the Milan American Legion.

Learn more about Mutt Strut and how to register at the QCAWC website.