Walking down memory lane with the wife of fallen Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle

The Hampton community is still mourning the loss of Police Chief Terry Engle who died in the line of duty back in April. Engle was a true icon for the community and his legacy continues to live on.

A $500 scholarship in his name will be given out to a Hampton student who wants to go into law enforcement. He touched a lot of people and that is something his wife, Kathy is now finding out.

“I didn’t realize that either you know until after the fact and I knew him as a husband, a father, and a police officer that would go to work every day and I expected him to come home every day, but as we know it doesn’t always work that way.”

Engle is deeply missed. In honor of him, the village is renaming 3rd Avenue after him because he would park his car near the playground every morning to make sure each student got to school safely.

“My grandson goes to the school and he would always see his grandfather parked there and he was reassured that grandpa was watching you know and made sure every kid got in the building.” Said Kathy Engle. “It was awesome. Everybody knew him sitting there so a day without him there, they felt a little less protected I guess.”

Engle enjoyed watching the kids walk into school each day and it was a great bonding experience for him and his grandson.

“There were days where my grandson Camden would come over and say hi grandpa. Other days he would ignore him all together depending on what he was doing, but that was neat for him to see.”