Walking in a CASI wonderland

CASI, the Center for Active Seniors, welcomes you to stroll through their Winter Wonderland Open House!

Bring the kids and furry friends for photos with Santa and receive goodie bags. Enjoy hot cider, hot chocolate or coffee and cookies while you stroll CASI’s Main Street and check out all that CASI has to offer.

CASI’s Winter Wonderland Open House is Thursday, December 9 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Center for Active Seniors, located at 1035 West Kimberly Road, Davenport. For more information, click here or call (563) 386-7477.

CASI’s mission is to provide services that promote independence and enrich the lives of older adults through socialization, health/wellness and supportive services.