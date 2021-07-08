Walking with golf pros to raise money for kids with special needs

There’s a special spectator following Iowa-native Zach Johnson on the course this year: DJ Gregory.

The man has followed various PGA players on the course at tournament’s for 14 years. He’s followed Johnson for 10 years at the John Deere Classic.

DJ is raising money for his charity Walking for Kids, which helps kids with special needs.

DJ himself has cerebral palsy. That doesn’t stop him from walking all 18 holes with the players, something he’s says he doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon.

In his 11 years of having his charity, they’ve raised $935,000.

More information about Walking for Kids can be found here.