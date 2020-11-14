Walks planned for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell who disappeared more than 4 months ago

It’s been more than four months since 10-year-old Breasia Terrell went missing.

The community is coming together to make sure she is not forgotten.

There will be two separate walks this weekend in Davenport.

The goal is to maintain awareness and let it be known they are not giving up until she is found.

The first walk begins 10 a.m. Saturday morning at Jersey Meadows Apartments, where Breasia was last seen.

Anyone who attends is asked to wear a mask and bring signs and posters with Breasia’s picture on them.

Moolah Jefe, organizer of the walk, says, “The purpose of this walk is to unite and let the community know we’re going to stand together. To be supportive of Breasia, her family and friends. Just to keep people mindful that she has not been located, and we demand that.”

Aishia Lankford Breasia’s mother says, “With the most recent thing, you know, the march that’s coming up. I’m pretty excited ’cause I didn’t get a chance to do my march there. We kind of got ran off because there were too many people when we were there. I’m pretty excited to see what the turnout is; to see a community get back together.”

There will be a second walk held on Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. at Vander Veer Park in Davenport.