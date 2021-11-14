Wallace runs for Congress as ‘strong Democrat,’ avoiding progressive and moderate labels

Litesa Wallace one of four Democrats vying to replace Cheri Bustos

We focus on the race in Congress to replace outgoing Congresswoman Cheri Bustos.

The field of Democrats is now up to four in the party’s primary next June. Litesa Wallace joined the race that also includes Rockford Alderman Jonathan Logemann and Rock Island County Board member Angie Normoyle.

Former TV meteorologist Eric Sorensen also announced his campaign this week.

There’s no change in the Republican field. Esther Joy King will battle for the nomination against Charlie Helmick.

Now we will get to know Litesa Wallace, who was born in Chicago and lives in Rockford.

She has a bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University, a master’s degree in marriage and family counseling from Northern Illinois University , a doctoral degree in educational psychology also from Northern Illinois.

Wallace arguably brings the most political credentials to the race, Democrat or Republican. She served in the Illinois State House from 2014 to 2019.

Wallace also ran on Daniel Biss’ ticket in his campaign for Illinois governor in 2018. Biss lost in the primary to eventual governor JB Pritzker. Wallace was his choice for lieutenant governor.

She’s been a professor and a mental-health counselor. Wallace also helped create the Rockford Anti-Racism Network.

This race got a lot more interesting now that Litesa Wallace launched her campaign. ‘Really, it’s about meeting as many residents as possible, hearing what their concerns are, and hopefully you can earn their trust and be able to go about and carry their message to Washington,” she said.

Hear what else Litesa Wallace has say when she joins us for a conversation.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.