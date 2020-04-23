Walmart adds one-way aisles

In an effort to ensure social distancing in the store, Walmart is implementing one-way aisles.

Floor marks and associates will help in implement the one-way aisles movement.

Walmart in Moline has already incorporated the one-way aisles while Davenport Walmart did not have a date by which it will implement the new measure. The retail company plans to have all its stores to include the change by the beginning of May.

Walmart has taken other measures in response to the pandemic as well- limiting the number of customers to five for each 1,000 square feet, reminding customers to maintain social distancing especially in lines, and directing customers to exit (after check out) through a different door than they entered to help lessen the instances of people closely passing each other.

John Furner, CEO of Walmart U.S, in a video shows what to expect next time you shop in Walmart amidst the outbreak.