Walmart hiring associates for Sterling Distribution Center

Walmart will hold a hiring event for up to 100 associates for order filler positions at its grocery distribution center in Sterling on June 30.

Starting wage for a full-time hourly associate is $18.85 per hour and can reach up to $25.00 an hour based on position, shift and schedule.

All positions are considered full time and qualify for benefits, including medical, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program, and access to college degree for $1 a day.

Some applicants will have the opportunity to receive on-the-spot conditional job offers.

“Whether customers are shopping in stores or online, they are relying on Walmart now more than ever for the necessary items they need every day,” said Tim Cooper, senior vice president, Walmart U.S. Supply Chain. “Our Grocery Distribution Centers are critical to helping ensure our local stores have what our customers need to feed their families, so we’re looking for the very best talent we can find to both help us meet demand and grow jobs into careers.”

The hiring event will take place Wednesday, June 30, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the distribution center located at 23769 Mathew Road in Sterling.

Attendees will learn details on Walmart’s supply chain network, available jobs, benefits and the application process, and have an opportunity to meet with the management team.

Applicants can also apply for roles online.