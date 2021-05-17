Walmart holding hiring event for Sterling Distribution Center

Walmart is holding a hiring event on May 25 for up to 75 associates for order filler positions to support its Sterling grocery distribution center.

Some applicants may get an on-the-spot conditional job offer.

“Our Grocery Distribution Centers are critical to helping ensure our local stores have what our customers need to feed their families, so we’re looking for the very best talent we can find to both help us meet demand and grow jobs into careers,” said Tim Cooper, senior vice president, Walmart U.S. Supply Chain.

The openings are full-time with starting pay at $18.85 per hour and can reach more than $20.85 an hour based on position, shift and schedule. They also qualify for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program, and access to a college degree for $1 a day.

The hiring event is May 25 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Walmart Distribution Center located at 23769 Matthew Road in Sterling.

Applicants can also apply online.