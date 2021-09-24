Walmart offering free immunizations, COVID-19 vaccines to families this weekend

Families can get a variety of immunizations and vaccines for free this weekend at various Walmart locations in the Quad Cities and surrounding area.

Walmart’s quarterly Wellness Day is Saturday, Sept. 25, at more than 4,700 pharmacies across the country.

Customers can walk in during this one-day event and get the following in one easy location:

Flu shots and no-cost COVID-19 vaccines

Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chickenpox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

Walmart says, as the country continues making health and safety a top priority in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the anticipation of a busy flu season, they are focused on providing accessible and affordable immunizations and vaccines for customers.

“Our goal is to make this easy and convenient,” said the company in a statement. “Insurance is not required to receive your COVID-19 vaccination, which is available at no cost, and other vaccines are covered under most major insurance plans.”

Search for the nearest Wellness Day event by city, state, or zip code here.