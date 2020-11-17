Walmart offering free Thanksgiving Dinner to everyone

Walmart and mobile rewards platform Ibotta, along with other partners, have joined together to offer a free Thanksgiving Dinner in an effort to feed millions of American families.

“Walmart is proud to team up with Ibotta this Thanksgiving to put meals on the tables of thousands of families across the U.S. at a time when they may need it most,” said Sarah Henry, Senior Director, Content & Influencer Marketing.

To take advantage of the free dinner offer, purchase the following items at any Walmart or on Walmart.com:

Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup (10.5-ounce can)

2-liter bottle of Coke

All varieties of Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cash back on all Butterball whole turkeys

McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet (0.87-ounce package)

French’s crispy onions (2.8-ounce package)

Idahoan instant mashed potatoes (8-ounce package)

Great Value stuffing (6-ounce package)

Great Value cranberry sauce (14-ounce can)

Great Value frozen green beans (12-ounce bag)

Then download the Ibotta app or the Ibotta web browser extension and click on the Free Thanksgiving Dinner offer. Scan your receipt into the Ibotta app or link your Walmart Grocery account to verify the purchases, then you’ll earn cash back for the entire purchase.

“While this year has been trying for so many Americans, Ibotta’s ‘Free Thanksgiving Dinner’ program is our way of making them feel extra supported this holiday season,” said Bryan Leach, CEO and Founder of Ibotta.

For more information about the free Thanksgiving Dinner offer, visit this website.