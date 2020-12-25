Walmart provides food for Iowa families

To help organizations meet the increased demand during the holidays and beyond, the Walmart Foundation is granting Feeding America $12 million over two years and is encouraging its stores, clubs and distribution centers in the U.S. to commit funds and product donations to hunger-relief organizations through the end of the year.

Food insecurity continues for families and individuals across the country, with an estimated one in six at risk of hunger as a result of COVID-19, a news release says. This is compared to a pre-pandemic number of one in nine, according to Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

“At Walmart, we recognize the importance of supporting our local communities through programs that make a difference to individuals and families in need,” said Kyla Luckie, Walmart regional general manager. “We are amazed by the incredible work that Feeding America does to increase access to food assistance across the state, and we are proud to support them in the ongoing battle against hunger.”

For years, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have supported hunger-relief organizations. Last year, in Iowa, Walmart donated more than 8,319,900 pounds of food to local food banks.

So far this year, more than 5,000 hunger-relief organizations in the United States have received support from Walmart and the Walmart Foundation through the donation of 480 million pounds of food and over $55 million in grants for hunger relief. Walmart customers, Sam’s Club members and suppliers have raised and donated nearly $18 million for hunger relief.

About Walmart in Iowa

In Iowa, Walmart serves customers at 69 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery, Walmart.com and its family of brands. It employs 16,126 associates in Iowa.