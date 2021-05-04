Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies in Iowa offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies across Iowa are now accepting walk-ins, as supply allows, to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Individuals can still schedule an appointment if they prefer, which also allows the pre-vaccination paperwork to be completed beforehand.

Appointments can be scheduled at Walmart here and at Sam’s Club here. No membership is required to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.

Walmart pharmacies are open seven days a week, while Sam’s Club pharmacies are open every day except Sundays.

Both Walmart and Sam’s Club are administering the three available vaccines, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Modera, based on availability.