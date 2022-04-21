During Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday April 23, customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as COVID-19 vaccines and affordable immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu at pharmacies nationwide.

The event will take place in more than 65 pharmacies across Iowa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some stores will also feature vision screenings to make it even easier for customers to access resources.

Walmart supports the American Heart Association’s efforts to educate and inspire customers to check their blood pressure through the “Reclaim Your Rhythm” campaign.

During this free, one-day event, families can get:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings

Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

To find a free event near you, visit here.