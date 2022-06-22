The Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022. This is the same weekend as Walnut Days Celebration, 50 miles east of Moline.

Walnut (in Bureau County) will be celebrating its 150th anniversary of the Walnut Days activities.

The start of the Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS in July 2021.

The run/walk starts at 8 a.m. in front of the Bureau Valley Elementary Walnut Campus. The entry fee is $20 if received by June 24. T-shirts guaranteed to all who register by June 24.

$25 entry fees for race day registration will be from 6:45-7:45 a.m. prior to race. Trophies will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place overall male and female, and medals to top 3 in age groups (male & female); 13 age groups including a stroller/wheelchair group.

Trophies to first male and female Walnut finishers, and walkers are encouraged to participate. Accurately measured course, chip timing, mile marker clocks, and aid stations.

This is the 11th year in support of raising money for ALS research. Contact Brad Monier, Co-Race Director, to request an entry form or link to online registration/donation page at 815-303-9346 or email walnut5kals@gmail.com. This race gets approximately 400 participants.

The Walnut Days event is July 1-3, and always ends with a spectacular fireworks display at dusk on Sunday. For more information, visit the event website.