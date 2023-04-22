Meet with human resources staff, faculty members and coordinators from Black Hawk College’s credit and non-credit programs at the Black Hawk College Adjunct Faculty Job Fair on Wednesday, April 26, from 3:30-6 p.m.

The fair will be at Black Hawk College Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline, in Building 1, upper lobby, access from Lot 1 off 70th Street, a news release says.

Bring multiple copies of your vita or résumé. There is a potential for on-site interviews.

For more information, visit here or contact Black Hawk College Human Resources at 309-796-5222 or HR@bhc.edu.