If you’ve ever daydreamed about working in Santa’s Workshop, the pay is actually pretty good, according to a report from ADP, a company that offers payroll, HR and tax services. The company generated a list of imaginary job titles at the North Pole and calculated the hourly pay for each.

While the Naughty List Double Checker may put in long hours in the weeks before the holidays, it’s worth it for the $30.53 hourly wage for the job.

A sugar plum fairy dancer’s pay indicated they take the arts seriously up north. Dancers make $26.14 per hour showing off their fancy footwork.

The Lead Stocking Stuffer takes home $25.87 per hour to lead the other Stocking Stuffers and manage the last-minute headaches of filling them all in one night.

An overlooked job at the North Pole is the snowman carrot nose cleaner. The crew that ensures Frosty and company have noses earns $23.91 per hour.

The vital job of Stocking Stuffer pays $21.77 per hour, just over $4 less than the Lead Stuffer.

Olive the other reindeer, from the 1997 children’s book of the same name, earns $21.29 per hour. Even though Olive is really a Jack Russell Terrier, it’s probably safe to assume the reindeer would earn the same, considering they all help guide Santa on his way. That sets the North Pole Payroll Department back $191.61 an hour to pay for Santa’s sleigh pullers.

A less stressful job than Stocking Stuffers is the Silver Bell Ringer. With less stress comes lower pay, as ringers earn $19.28 an hour.

Santa couldn’t do his job without his helpers. Even though this job is crucial to the success of the holidays, it’s also the lowest paying gig at the North Pole, paying $17.31 an hour.

