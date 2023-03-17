A 20-year-old fugitive, wanted by Rock Island police, drove a stolen vehicle and crashed an officer’s squad car Thursday night.

On Thursday, March 16, 2023 at approximately 6:31 p.m., Rock Island Police observed a stolen Honda CRV being driven in the 800 block of 11th Avenue. The driver of the stolen vehicle, 20-year-old Jacob Martin, recklessly followed the officer’s marked squad car, attempting to intentionally cause an accident and to provoke a vehicle pursuit, police said Friday.

Jacob Martin is wanted by Rock Island police.

Despite the officer’s attempt to avoid the situation, Martin re-engaged the officer in the 1100 block of 13th Avenue and intentionally struck the driver’s side of the squad car, endangering the officer’s life and causing significant damage to the squad car, police said.

A pursuit was authorized and officers pursued Martin through Rock Island and onto the Rock

Island-Milan Parkway where speeds exceeded 100 miles per hour. Due to the inclement

weather, wet roadways and increased potential for serious injury, officers reduced their speed,

losing sight of Martin’s stolen vehicle.

Over the past seven months, Martin has engaged in numerous attempts to provoke officers into

pursuing him, often times swerving directly at officers on foot or in a squad car, police said. In addition to the aggravated assault charges being sought in this recent incident, Martin currently has several active warrants for his arrest:

• Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons – Motor Vehicle Theft – No Bond

• Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer – Unlawful Possession of Vehicle Part Knowing it to be Stolen – Bond: $50,000

• Burglary to Motor Vehicle – Bond: $15,000

• Aggravated Assault – Use of Motor Vehicle – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts or Accessories – Bond: $50,000

• Unlawful Possession of Vehicle Parts knowing to be stolen – Bond: $75,000

Martin has an extensive criminal history, is known to carry weapons and should be considered a

dangerous fugitive, police said. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.