Wanted: Have you seen these armed and dangerous fugitives?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Leah Johnson, 30, is 5-foot-4 and 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Johnson is wanted in Rock Island County for a probation violation on an original charge of aggravated fleeing/eluding police. She is considered armed and dangerous.

Thomas Leno, 53, is 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Leno is wanted by Moline Police for felon in possession of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charges. He is considered armed and dangerous.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.