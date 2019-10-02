Wanted: Have you seen these armed and dangerous fugitives?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Thomas Miller, 30, 5-foot-8 and 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Miller is wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear on possession and delivery of meth charges. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Alan Watson, 34, is 5-foot-10 and 152 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Watson is wanted by East Moline Police for possession of meth with intent to deliver. He is considered armed and dangerous.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.