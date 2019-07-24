Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Heather Lundy, 29, is 5-foot-3 and 121 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Lundy is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Lynsey Benham, 33, is 5-foot-1 and 160 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Benham is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for a parole violation on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of meth with intent to deliver and failure to affix tax stamp. She is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.