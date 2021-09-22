WANTED: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Jessica Franks, 41; Shawn Housby, 22.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Jessice Franks, 41, 5-feet-10 inches tall, 150 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes. She is wanted by Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation on an original charge of a possession controlled substance.

Shawn Housby, 22, 5-feet-10 inches tall, 135 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted by Silvis Police for unlawful possession of a weapon and obstructing justice.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.